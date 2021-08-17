Lawyers acting on behalf of Scotland's biggest health board are said to be "positive" they can overturn a legal challenge which could threaten a £73million claim against the builders of Glasgow's super-hospital.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is taking legal action against Multiplex Construction Europe Limited, BPY Holdings LP, Currie and Brown UK Ltd and Capita Property and Infrastructure Ltd over the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The health board is seeking damages over a string of design flaws and defects which it which it claims have compromised “safe and effective healthcare” at this hospital and the adjoining Royal Hospital for Children.

The case has been remitted to the Commercial Court and hearings on preliminary points were heard on February 26 and May 20.

However, lawyers acting on behalf of Multiplex and Capita have challenged the action, saying the health board had a contractual duty to attempt to resolve the dispute prior to raising court action.

They are also contesting the length of time taken to lodge a claim and whether it was exceeds a five year time bar. A legal debate was heard on July 29 and 30.

Official documents state that the outcome of the challenge is expected in eight to 12 weeks and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is anticipating a "favourable outcome".

The papers state: "As previously highlighted to Board Members, there has been challenge led by the Multiplex and Capita in respect of; Whether it was a contractual requirement for both parties to adjudicate prior to raising the Court action – this is a feature of NEC 3 contracts.

"Whether the NHSGGC claim was within the five year time bar when lodged through court action in January 2020.

"Despite some negative media on the matter, the summary from our legal team remains positive in terms of success in the debate.

"In the meantime work will continue in assessing the expert witness position in order to move forward in anticipation of a favourable outcome."

Separately, a public inquiry is underway looking into the construction of the QEUH campus and the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh.

It was ordered after patients at the Glasgow site died from infections linked to pigeon droppings and water supply, and the opening of the Edinburgh site was delayed due to ventilation concerns.

The first substantive hearings are due to get underway on September 20 and will focus on the experiences of patients and families.

The next set of hearings, focussed on the Edinburgh hospital, are scheduled for May 2022.