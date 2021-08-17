Scotrail services to Edinburgh are subject to delays.
Services face delays after a passenger fell ill at Ladybank.
⚠️ NEW: Due to a person taking ill at Ladybank, services towards Edinburgh are subject to delay. We’re working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/zTjRxZ7kbO— ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 17, 2021
Scotrail said in a statement: "We’re working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated"
Services between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh may also be delayed after a vehicle struck bridge in the Dumbarton East area.
While services continued over the bridge at a reduced speed, Scotrail engineers are set to carry out an inspection.
