Scotrail services to Edinburgh are subject to delays.

Services face delays after a passenger fell ill at Ladybank. 

Scotrail said in a statement: "We’re working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated"

Services between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh may also be delayed after a vehicle struck bridge in the Dumbarton East area.

While services continued over the bridge at a reduced speed, Scotrail engineers are set to carry out an inspection.