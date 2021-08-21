Denis Law has revealed he has dementia. Former professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to suffer from dementia, and there have been calls for a ban on heading the ball, following a University of Glasgow study.

Today, Brian Beacom looks at a project that uses football memories to help those with the life-destroying condition.

DEMENTIA. Is there a more pernicious, evil illness? It eats away at the once-fertile mind. It steals memories like a callous thief, without concern for consequence. It kills imaginations.

But it’s worse than that: it terrifies sufferers, leaving them lost and bewildered and desperate to be freed from their permanent confusion. And it leaves their families and friends bereft.

How does it come about? It’s been established that dementia develops when too much of a protein, amyloid, is deposited in the brain which causes tangles of another protein, tau, which leads to neuoronal death.

But there is hope. Scientists are weighing up the efficacy of a new drug (more of later) which eats away at these amyloid tangles.

But for now? Well, football is playing its part in helping to deny dementia the chance to wreck lives. Fans, as we know, love to talk about the beautiful game just slightly less than they love to watch it.

However, football recollections are all too often scattered like leaves on an Autumn terracing. Yet, some memories can be recaptured, contained. For a while. And when that happens, energy levels increase. There are signs of hope, and an endeavour to capture some more.

How can memories be retraced? Football Memories Scotland, based at Hampden Park, has created 250 decks of cards featuring iconic players and managers from 1960-1990.

Stewart McCrae

These cards are circulated to groups of people who are suffering degrees of memory loss, and chats take place on Zoom video calls, with the intent of participants selecting a European Legends XI.

Tom Delaney says he loves the Football Memories group chats. Tom, a 65-year-old from Penicuik, who has early-onset Alzheimer’s, says the scheme has been "fantastic".

In a voice as pumped up as match day ball, he says: “When I was younger, I was involved in a lot of football. I took coaching courses and was involved with a boy’s club. The Football Memories idea has been really good fun because I love football talk.

“Recently, I’ve been talking about seeing George Best play, and remembering his performances in the European Cup. I love to talk about football.”

The former airport worker and father-of-three, is "coping" with Alzheimer’s. “I began working life in the Army, and I met my wife Janis on a blind date,” he explains.

“I get frustrated with the illness. I’m very repetitive in the house and forgetful sometimes, which was never like me. But Janis is wonderful. She keeps me right.”

He adds: “We go for a walk every day, about six or seven miles. And it seems that everything from the neck down is in good working order.”

But while football can help memory loss sufferers, in recent years, a link between the game and the onset of dementia has been established.

Glasgow University researchers have found that ex-professional players are three and a half times more likely to develop dementia than the general public.

It seems that consistent heading of the ball can lead to possible brain damage.

Former Aberdeen, Celtic and Scotland striker Mark McGhee, who has been working with the Football Memories group, is prepared to tackle the issue of the game’s responsibility.

“I said Yes to taking part in this group, even though I’ve been fortunate in that both my parents haven’t shown any signs of anything,” he offers. “But I do know of friends’ parents who have been affected.”

Harry Greig and his wife Aileen

The former football star is also all too aware of examples of dementia blighting the lives of former players such as former Scotland international Gordon McQueen, Celtic legend Billy McNeill, who died after nine-year battle, and European Cup-winning giant, Bertie Auld.

Indeed, five of the 11 players who won the World Cup with England have or have had dementia. It’s not a coincidence. The chances of a sample of 11 returning five cases, if subject to that same incidence rate in the general population, is less than 0.06%.

“Yes, I’m aware of this, absolutely,” says McGhee. “In recent years, the attention has been really brought to this illness, with cases such as that of Gordon.

“Now, it seems obvious that continually heading a ball over a period of years will have an impact upon your brain.”

Is he worried about his own future, having been a striker? “I hope I don’t seem flippant when I say this, but I consider myself a little fortunate in that I didn’t so much header the ball than flick it on.

“While people such as Alex McLeish would header the ball 60 yards, all I would do was head it on. Hopefully, I didn’t experience the heavy blows to the head that say, a centre half would, particularly in the days when balls were a lot heavier.

“But it is a real worry that so many colleagues are suffering.”

Mark McGhee has been a successful manager in his career, plying his trade with the likes of Leicester and Brighton. Right now, he’s with Stockport, as assistant to the manager.

However, he isn’t simply worried however about ex-footballers developing brain damage; he’s deeply concerned for the talents of the future. “When I was at Aberdeen with Alex Ferguson, we didn’t know of the benefits of a proper gym regime, for example. The point is things that seem obvious now weren’t obvious then.

“And I’d wager there are a lot less headers in the game now, as opposed to 30 years ago, because of the way the game is played. But I’m also sure that on Glasgow Green on a Sunday morning the ball is headed an awful lot.”

England goalkeeper Ray Clemence (left) clutches this cross from the heads of Gordon McQueen and Joe Jordon (right) in 1977

The ex-player, now 64, argues for changing the rules of the game. “I think the governors of the game are guilty of wilful blindness,” he says in emphatic voice. “They should be saying, for example, that in the women’s game the ball shouldn’t be headed.

“The counter argument is that the implications for this [rule change] are seen to be too great to consider. Yet, women’s football is a relatively growing sport. It’s in its infancy and it’s an ideal opportunity to introduce this rule. Or perhaps limit the heading to, say, when the (headed) ball comes from a corner. Young girls would grow up with this rule, and it wouldn’t be strange to them.”

Does he think there will come a time when the men’s game will be bold enough to restrict heading? “I think if we are going to deal with this properly then there has to be consideration given to this. We have to look at how often the ball is headed, certainly, to limit this in a game.”

He adds; “We cannot sit back and leave it all to chance. That makes us all guilty of wilful blindness. Whether men’s or women’s football, this needs to be investigated.”

It’s partly the realisation the game itself has wrecked the lives of many who played it which has seen McGhee become involved with Football Memories. “The last Zoom I did with some of the guys [who are dementia sufferers] and their partners was amazing. Initially, you could see a spark of a memory, but suddenly the football chat lit a fuse which would help to call up associated memories.

“Suddenly they remembered the player, and where they fitted into the hierarchy of good and bad. And it was really, really great.”

Stewart McCrae used to play football. He played opposite Maurice Johnston at Hampden for Scottish Schoolboys and went on to play for Queen’s Park.

Stewart chose university and a career as a chartered accountant, but the ex-player, who grew up in Glasgow south side suburb Newton Mearns, agrees that the Memories programme has provided a key to the trunk of memories he believed had been locked.

“It was great to go back in time. And I loved the trip to Hampden. I visited the museum. It gives you the scope to talk to others, about the games.”

Harry Greig also has to contend with Alzheimer’s. The painter and decorator who lives in the same town as Tom Delaney also sings the praises of the Football Memories experience, which not only aims to support those living with dementia but also community groups tackling social isolation and mental health, with around 2,500 people participating in the programme each year.

“It’s been great,” he says. “It’s not quite the same talking to people about football on a screen. There is nothing better than getting a face-to-face meeting. But it’s been really worthwhile.”

Harry, who at one time was such a talented player he looked to be signed by Hibs (“I wasn’t keen enough on the training,”) however welcomes any chance to talk about football heroes.

He knows implicitly that so much of the game is about the chance to debate, argue, tease, infuriate and test their opinions on their heroes and villains in the game.

“That is all part of it,” he agrees, smiling.

Does he feel that playing football may have contributed to his developing Alzheimer’s? “It could have,” says the father-of-four in soft voice.

“The minimum number of times I’d header the ball in a game would be about five. Yet, at times, it could be as much as 50. Did this do damage? It’s a real possibility.”

Governments have been slow to tackle dementia. Former Prime Minister David Cameron has been one of the loudest voices battling for research into dementia, demanding governments take responsibility.

Unlike any other health condition, it’s social care not the NHS that people with dementia rely on every day.

Yet, there is hope. The first drug to treat Alzheimer's disease in nearly 20 years was approved by the FDA recently. Aducanumab uses ‘lab-created monoclonal antibodies’ to eat at the amyloid tangles, reducing them. But in tests, decline has only been reduced by a quarter. The toxicity has to be reduced big time.

Research scientists believe that a polypharmacy, a range of drugs to target different problems areas, will provide real hope. It’s not the end of Alzheimer’s, they say. But it’s the beginning of the end.

“Let’s hope this works out,” says Tom Delaney. “That would be wonderful.”

What is dementia?

Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer's, a specific disease, is the most common cause of dementia.

One in three of the UK population will go on to develop dementia. There will be one million people living with dementia by 2025.

Dementia costs the UK economy over £26 billion per year. This is the equivalent of more than £30,000 per person.

Women with dementia outnumber men two to one.

Alzheimer’s Society funds research into the cause, care, cure and prevention of all types of dementia. This includes a £50 million investment in the UK's first dedicated Dementia Research Institute.

For up-to-date information visit alzheimers.org.uk