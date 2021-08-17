The Scottish Government has recorded more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 1,815 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 248 more than Monday’s cases.

It is the highest number of daily cases since July 22 when there was 1,825 new cases.

Nine further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is nine more than yesterday.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,041.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,421 as of August 8.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 18,316 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 10.6% were positive, 1% more than those on Monday.

It is the first time since the test positivity rate has been over 10% since July 19.

A total of 40 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is one more than yesterday, with 338 in hospital overall, an increase of one.

3,205 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,061,687 while 3,482,188 people have now received a second dose.