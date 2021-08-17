A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a wilful fire-raising at St Simon's Catholic Church.

Emergency services were called to the fire which had engulfed the historic building on Partick Bridge Street in Glasgow's west end at around 2.50am on Wednesday, July 28, and the building was extensively damaged.

There were no reports of anyone injured by the blaze.

Residents nearby were evacuated from their homes on the night of the fire and a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Glasgow said the loss was a "terrible blow" to the community.

In a tweet, he said: "The destruction of St Simon’s was a terrible blow for people across Glasgow who saw it as a spiritual home.

"The news that Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with wilful fire-raising at the church will only compound the pain for all affected."

He previously described the church as a "well-frequented spiritual home of the Polish community in the west of Scotland who had established a shrine there."

“It was also a focal point for the local community, and especially the homeless who benefited from a café on site which had to be suspended during the pandemic.

Police Scotland confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, however the presence of officers patrolling the area will continue.

They previously said that the incident was not thought to be sectarian related or a hate crime offence.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald, Drumchapel CID, said: “We know this fire has been devastating and has caused much distress to the local and wider community. Along with our partners we will continue to support our communities.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and officers will continue to patrol the area."