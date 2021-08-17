A man has died following a road crash this morning in the Scottish Borders.
The incident involved a Mazda MX-5 and a lorry, and took place around 7.15am, on the A699 at the junction with the A68, south of St Boswells on August 17.
Road Policing officers have now confirmed that the driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and formal identification is yet to take place. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, from Livingston Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.
“We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0481 of 17 August.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.