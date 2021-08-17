Hibernian have reiterated their determination to ‘hang on to their top players’ after Aberdeen firmed up their interest in Martin Boyle.

The Dons are said to have had an ambitious £500,000 bid rejected by the Easter Road side and would be expected to offer the winger improved wages to move back to his native north-east.

Boyle has kicked off the new campaign in impressive style, netting five times in seven appearances, including three in European football, and Stoke City are also long-term admirers.

The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his deal at Hibs but is understood to have a clause in his contract allowing him to talk to clubs willing to pay £500,000.

Crucially for his Pittodrie suitors, however, it has emerged that does not apply to rival teams in Scottish football.

The Aberdeen-born attacker only penned a two-year extension to his contract in August last year, committing himself to Hibs until 2023, and has spoken of his happiness at the club.

And the capital outfit have already made moves to agree another new deal in a bid to keep the fans’ favourite at the club for the long-term.

They demonstrated their willingness to ward off interest in star performers earlier this year when they turned down seven-figure bids for Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous in January and for Josh Doig this summer.

Despite the side's failure to progress to the lucrative Europa Conference League group stages, they remain hopeful of being able to convince Boyle to remain at Easter Road.

Meanwhile, former Hibs goalkeeper Alan Rough is convinced there would be an outcry in the Easter Road support if Boyle was allowed to leave for Aberdeen on the cheap.

He told PLZ Soccer: “I don’t think the Hibs fans would put up with that for a minute, not to who you would say are their nearest rivals for third or fourth.

“The fans would go absolutely crazy, particularly for that amount of money.

“If it was somebody from England and it was £2 million or £1.5 million, but even at £1 million I don’t think the Hibs fans would put up with that.

“It would send out the wrong message, to let possibly your best player to go to one of your nearest rivals.”