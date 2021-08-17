JAY Emmanuel-Thomas remembers when he and Sam Baldock were free-scoring front men at Bristol City eight years ago and formed a rewarding partnership to become the third best strike pairing in English football with 47 goals between them in the 2013-14 season.

Now, JET hopes to recreate that kind of relationship with Christian Ramirez at Aberdeen as both begin a new chapter in their respective careers under Stephen Glass.

Emmanuel-Thomas’ path in football has taken him to a wide range of clubs since his days as an Arsenal youth and his link with the US international shows promise, especially now that the far-travelled Londoner hit his first goal for his new club in the 2-1 defeat to Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday.

The Europa Conference League play-off against Qarabag in Azerbaijan tomorrow will, however, allow him and his team-mates, shocked at being eliminated by the Championship outfit, to re-focus as they bid to reach the group stages of the Euro competition.

“Chris and I talk a lot,” JET said, “and we’re learning each other’s’ games and what our strengths and weaknesses are. We’re different types of strikers, but we can gel quite well.

“When I moved to Bristol City I had a really good partnership with Sam Baldock. I think in our first season together we managed to get 47 goals between us. It was a very good season for the pair of us.”

Emmanuel-Thomas and Baldock, sold to Brighton for £2m in 2014 left for Reading in a £1.1m deal three years ago, but was released at the end of last season and is currently without a club.

“He was probably one of the players I had the best partnership with,” Emmanuel-Thomas admitted. “Were we on the same wavelength pretty quickly. It was the kind of big guy little guy thing. He was a lot smaller but he was quicker and liked to play off the shoulder.

"I gave him a lot of service with balls between the lines and over the top. He would race after them and he scored a lot of goals. We used to work on that on a weekly basis so it was a good link-up and we gelled quite quickly and the start with Chris has been really good that way.

“It’s looked very promising and obviously as time goes on and we do

more it can only get better and grow.”

The defeat at Starks Park, however, still rankles, though he was adamant there was much to look forward to, starting in Baku, despite injuries to Jonny Hayes, stretchered off on Sunday, and Ryan Hedges, who was removed from play.

He said: "Even though we lost that game we still have a lot to look forward to with the big game coming up on Thursday. We have to try to get our heads right and get mentally prepared for the game coming up.

"We just have to make sure it is something that does not happen again. We have to turn it around to get the win on Thursday.”

Aberdeen were last in the group stages of the Europa League in 2008 and JET believes it can be done again this time. An away game, he suggested, was in the Dons’ favour.

“Spirits have been high since the start of the season,” he said. “We might have taken a bump on Sunday, but it doesn’t mean our spirits are going to drop. We’re going to keep pushing and we’ll look to bring a good result back from Azerbaijan then bring them back to Pittodrie where we can finish the job.”