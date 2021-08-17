A HISTORIC cup double was always going to be tough to follow. But Liam Gordon reckons bringing European group stage football to Perth until at least Christmas would be right up there in terms of achievements for St Johnstone.

Callum Davidson leads his side to Austria for the first-leg of the Europa Conference League play-off against LASK on Thursday with the squad full of confidence after impressive showings against Galatasaray.

And Gordon, a key central defender in the Perth side’s run to Scottish and League Cup glory last term, is hopeful progress to the group stage will be the next step for the club.

“The cup double was something that was incredible and it will always go down as one of the biggest achievements in the club’s history”, explained Gordon.

“But I think if you were to say ‘where do you go from last season?’ I certainly think that something like this could be up there — if not top it — to give the St Johnstone fans the opportunity to come every second Thursday for a European game at McDiarmid Park up until Christmas.

“That would be something nobody would ever thought would have been possible.

“So that is probably the next step after what we achieved last season and it’s exciting.

“It would be incredible. That’s what we are striving for.

“For us to get an achievement like that for this club would mean everything. It would probably be up there with the biggest achievements at this club.

“We had an opportunity to do that last Thursday against Galatasaray and we just fell short.

“It’s even better we have another chance to do it and we are going to give it everything and hopefully we can do it.”

One major difference between last season’s major successes and a possible European adventure this term is that St Johnstone will be boosted by the backing of supporters at McDiarmid Park.

Just last week 9,106 fans headed to the stadium to back the players in the 4-2 loss to Galatasaray, and Gordon is desperate to experience more special European nights in Perth.

Gordon himself watched St Johnstone defeat Rosenborg 2-1 on aggregate in 2013 with a 1-1 draw at McDiarmid as he took in the match as a fan. But for the 25-year-old nothing could compare to the atmosphere created during the Galatasaray match.

“Rosenborg was incredible but I felt the other night was an electric atmosphere. The place was rocking.

“There was an incredible vibe and I’d love to play in front of something like that again.

“As a fan and as a player, I’d never experienced anything like that at McDiarmid Park.

“It would be amazing to give the fans something on that level that we did last year and for them to experience it all in person. To see them all in the full house against Galatasaray and McDiarmid rocking was just brilliant to see. All the players got a right buzz off it.

“That’s what it could be like. The guys were asking: ‘why can’t it be like that every week?’

“There’s no reason for it not to be with the success that we have had recently. It was amazing to see everyone back and long may it continue.”

St Johnstone head into the play-off against Austrian side LASK high on confidence after deservedly receiving plaudits for their inspired performances against Turkish giants Galatasaray. And Gordon admits while it does add expectation it’s something to motivate squad to a positive result.

“I think there is expectation. People can see what we can do”, he added.

“We put expectations on ourselves too. We are not just here to take part.

“We want to go to the next round and want European football until Christmas. We want to test ourselves.

“If we go about our business the way we have been doing, there is no reason why we can’t bring something back to Perth.

Gordon holds Scottish Cup with team-mates Jason Kerr and Jamie McCart

“We need to keep remembering that we are here on merit. We know we are a good side.

“These European sides are at an elite level but we more than back ourselves. We know we can hurt teams.”

Glenn Middleton’s arrival on loan is another boost for the Saints as he joins the squad in travelling to Klagenfurt.

Gordon said of the signing: “We were desperate to get Glenn back straight after the Scottish Cup final. He scored some massive goals for us.

“It’s a great signing for us and a great boost going into Europe with a player of his quality.”