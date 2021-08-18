POLICE have locked down a major Glasgow after a blaze broke out early this morning. 

The fire service was called to Bath Street at around 4.21am today after the alarm was raised. 

The ambulance service is also on the scene in Sauchiehall Street and Bath Street this morning though a spokeswoman for the fire service said there were no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the blaze.

Firefighters were seen working on the building that hosts Bijoux and Greggs, next to a multi-story car park and the adjacent Pure Gym has also been taped off by police. It is not known which building is affected. 

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently in attendance at a fire in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow which was reported to police at 4.40am on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

"A cordon has been put in place and there are no reports of injuries."