A police officer sustained minor injuries after protesters gathered in Edinburgh Castle on Tuesday evening. 

Police were called to the following the gathering in which protesters claimed to 'seize' the castle under Article 61 of the Magna Carta. 

Officer confirmed that one arrest had taken place and that an officer sustained minor injuries when carrying out the arrest. 

READ MORE: Edinburgh Castle: Protesters claim to 'seize' historic site citing article 61 of Magna Carta

Superintendent Gerry Corrigan, Police Scotland said “Officers attended at Edinburgh Castle following reports that a group of protesters had gathered within the Castle grounds at around 5.05pm on Tuesday, 17 August, 2021.

"The group later dispersed. One man was arrested for disorder related offences and a police officer sustained minor injuries during this arrest. A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal”

The group carried out a 13 minute Facebook Live, broadcasting on the social media platform about hteir aims for the protest. 

In the 13-minute video, a woman also says the castle “belongs to the people” and that they are “taking our power back”.

She added that the Scottish people have been “lied to all our lives” and that the “building belongs to us, we have taken the castle back” in an effort to “restore the rule of law”.