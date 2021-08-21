Journey to the East Festival

27-29 August. Tickets from £14. Various locations (see website for details)

Premiering in Glasgow, this new live performance art festival is from Glasgow-based artist Jian Yi. It centres around colourful, boundary pushing and engaging work by Asian and South East Asian artists. Over the course of three days, festival goers can experience cutting-edge performances, techno music, film screening and artist workshops – culminating in the final day round table event featuring guest speakers.

https://jttefest.com

Chroma Calls

Until 29 August. Free. Forth and Clyde Canal Walkway from The Kelpies to Falkirk Wheel

Chroma Calls is a recent installation of 20 abstract sculptures by artists Yulia Kovonova and Lars Koens. The installation covers four miles of the Forth and Clyde Canal as part of Canal Encounters. The sculptures depict some of the best-loved bird species on the canal and the walking and cycling path and are designed to mirror the colour palettes of the different species.

https://www.scottishcanals.co.uk

Big Dog Walk

22 August. Tickets from £10.50. Pollok Country Park, 2060 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G43 1AT

Heading to Pollok Park this weekend is the Big Dog Walk. Choose between a 2k, 5k or 10k walk and venture around the beautiful grounds of the park. Once you’ve tired yourself out, head to their event village and have a browse.

www.seetickets.com

Flo Brooks: Angletwich

Until 4 October. Free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, G41 2PE

The Tramway presents the first solo exhibition in Scotland from artist Flo Brooks. These new works centre on a series of rural archetypes, each invoking a sense of familiarity and isolation. What’s more, each work is part of a wider whole, depicting characters, scenes and places which combine together to create an interesting narrative.

www.tramway.org

Walkcycle4air Treasure Trail

Until 31 August. Free. Various locations (see website for details).

Download the app, head to Hamilton Palace Grounds and follow the trail on your phone, answering questions at landmarks around the Palace grounds and Strathclyde Country Park. Once you’ve answered all the questions, submit your entry on the app to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

www.southlanarkshireview.scot

Carol Ann Duffy and John Sampson

21-23 August. Tickets from £15. NCP Castle Terrace Car Park, EH1 2EW.

In three special shows, poets Carol Ann Duffy and John Sampson are together again to celebrate the return of the Fringe. Matured over years of international touring, these rare talents mesh and contrast in a way that creates unique performances.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on

Field - Something for the Future Now

22 & 29 August. Free (booking essential). Holyrood Park, Queen’s Drive, Edinburgh, EH8 8HG.

Field is an outdoor dance-happening conceived in a physically distanced world. Using Arthur’s Seat as a backdrop, performers respond to the surrounding landscape and each other. There’s plenty of room for visitors to immerse themselves in the uplifting work set in beautiful Holyrood Park – so stay for as short or as long a time as you like.

https://www.eif.co.uk/events

Retro and Vintage Fair

21-28 August. Free. The Bethany Shop, 32B Haddington Place, Edinburgh, EH7 4AG.

For one week only head to The Bethany Shop at Haddington Place as it is transformed into a vintage boutique with a fantastic range of retro and vintage clothing, accessories and homeware. You might just find a hidden gem.

https://www.bethanychristiantrust.com

Scottish Opera Pop-Up Tour

26 August. Tickets from £5. Cooper Park, Elgin, IV30 1HS.

Experience all the drama and wonder of a grand opera on a miniature scale. These intimate open-air performances will be brought to life by a storyteller, two singers, instrumentalists and a set of specially created illustrations. Immerse yourself in versions of HMS Pinafore, The Gondoliers, Iolanthe, The Mikado and Pirates of Penzance in just thirty minutes each.

www.scottishopera.org.uk/shows/pop-up-opera-2021

Leadhills Miners Library

Until 26 September. Free. Leadhills Miners' Library, 15 Main Street, Leadhills, ML12 6XP.

Claiming the title of oldest subscription library in the British Isles, Leadhills Miners' Library is now a museum of literature and village life. Founded in 1758, today the library contains various relics of the past life in the village and mines as well as their book collection and even a rare minerals collection, showcasing those unique to the area.

https://www.leadhillslibrary.co.uk

Charlotte Cohen