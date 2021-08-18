Protesters in Edinburgh claiming to "seize" Edinburgh castle quoted article 61 of the Magna Carta as their right to do so.

People gathering on Tuesday evening said they wanted to "free Scotland" from "corrupt powers".

"We are using article 61 of the Magna Carta," they added.

It's one of the most famous documents in the world, but what exactly does article 61 say, and why were protesters citing it in Edinburgh?

What was article 61 of the Magna Carta?





The Magna Carta means the Great Charter and was created in 1215.

Despite its medieval roots, to this day it remains a symbol of liberty around the world.

Some people claim clause 61 grants the rights of lawful rebellion, which is why protesters cited it during their demonstration at Edinburgh castle on Tuesday.

They claim that the clause grants the public the power, rather than Parliament.

However, this is a false reading of the article 61 of the Magna Carta.

In actual fact, the 806 year old clause actually granted power to 25 elected barons rather than the people, with part of the clause reading: "Any man who so desires may take an oath to obey the commands of the twenty-five barons for the achievement of these ends, and to join with them in assailing us to the utmost of his power."

It meant, in theory, that the general public were to follow the commands of the 25 elected barons, and the power was not in the hands of the people, like protestors suggest.

Ultimately, regardless of the article's content, it never made it to law meaning it is null today and cannot be used as reason for flouting laws.

The saga at Edinburgh castle was not the first time people have cited clause 61 of the Magna Carta over the past year.

During lockdown, there were numerous cases when people quoted article 61 as a means to disobey lockdown rules.

Numerous claims on social media suggested businesses did not have to abide by lockdown laws if they displayed clause 61 of the Magna Carta in their window.

These claims were quickly deemed false however, and the posts were deleted.