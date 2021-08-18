Comedian Sean Lock has died of cancer at the age of 58.

The TV star, known for his surreal content and deadpan style, was a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

His agent confirmed the news to the Press Association agency.

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

“Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Lock also wrote and starred in the popular BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

n Sean Lock performing during Amnesty International's Secret Policeman's Ball 2008 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Comedian Lee Mack, who was a close friend, paid tribute saying: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking.

“A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

Comedian Alan Davies paid tribute to “hilarious” Sean Lock, who has died from cancer at the age of 58.

He wrote on Twitter: “Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off.

“We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers.

“I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky.”

Eddie Izzard paid tribute to Sean Lock in a tweet, saying: “So sorry to hear this. Farewell Sean, you brought a wonderful comedic talent to the world and you will be missed”.

Richard Osman, who worked with Sean Lock as a producer on panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, wrote on Twitter: “Over 15 years producing ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often.

“A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends.”

Between 2006 and 2007 he hosted Channel 4 series, TV Heaven, Telly Hell, in which he invited celebrities to share their own selection of TV’s triumphs and tragedies.

Comedian Jon Richardson, who appeared on panel shows alongside Sean Lock, said comedy had “lost one of the very best” as he paid tribute.

He tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.

In a second tweet, he wrote: “I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.”

Lock also appeared on panel shows including Have I Got News for You, QI, and They Think It’s All Over.

In 2000 he won the gong for the best live stand-up at the British Comedy Awards.