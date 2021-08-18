8 out of 10 Cats star Sean Lock has died of cancer at the aged of 58, his agent has confirmed.

A statement released on Wednesday morning, read: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

"He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

"Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

"Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."

A popular stand-up comedian, tributes have been pouring in for the father-of-three.

Fellow comedian Lee Mack, known for his panel show Would I Lie To You amongst various sitcom appearences, was a close friend of Lock.

"I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."

Alan Davies tweeted: "Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers. I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky."

Richard Osmon posted: "Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean"

Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy tweeted: "Horrible shock to read of the death of Sean Lock from cancer. What a brilliant, original, hilarious, perceptive and biting comedian. Such a terrible loss so young #RIPSeanLock"

Youtuber Jaack wrote: "Sean Lock will forever be one of the greatest comedians the UK has ever produced. A painfully funny comic and a beautifully brilliant man. Share your favourite Sean Lock moments today on Twitter. Thanks for all the laughs Sean, you are truly wonderful".

Comedian Jason Manford, a friend of Lock's, said:

"I’m absolutely gutted about this. So heartbroken for his wife and children.

"One of the funniest men I’ve ever worked with and I used to adore occasionally making him laugh on my first proper telly job, 8 Out of 10 Cats.

"I texted him couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did.

"If you’ve a friend who you’ve not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time."

Fellow comedian Jon Richardson tweeted that he "idolised" Lock: "I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice."

Channel 4 paid tribute to "one of our greatest comedians": "Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our greatest comedians, Sean Lock.

"A much loved part of the C4 family he’s played a huge role on the channel for over two decades, and we’ll miss him.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Comedian Phil Wang tweeted: "So dreadfully sad. Sean Lock was one of the best. A rare comedian who could make you laugh like a drain if you’d never seen comedy before or had watched it every day of your life. God damn it."

Strictly winner Bill Bailey described Lock as his "dearest friends": "It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family."

Chelsea FC, Lock's team, posted: "Everyone at Chelsea FC is saddened to learn of the passing of Sean Lock. Sean was a much-loved comedian, fan of the Blues and a regular at Stamford Bridge. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Scottish comedian Janey Godley said: "Sean Lock off stage, sitting telling you a story that will make you laugh so hard it hurts your kidneys, is the best experience anyone can have."

The Office star Ricky Gervais wrote: "Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man."