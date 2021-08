TO blend or not to blend...that is the question, or at least it could have been if Shakespeare was a winemaker rather than a playwright. It’s certainly the question faced by winemakers the world over year after year.

For some of them, such as the winemakers of Bordeaux, Chianti and the Rhone Valley, blending is the norm, for others around the world, it's often a chance to show their skill set off to its best with different grapes bringing various attributes to the mix in addition to making one or two signature single varietals.