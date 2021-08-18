A man suspected of murdering his wife who travelled to Scotland is believed to have travelled to Elgin, detectives have said.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information about Mark Barrott, 54, who is wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife Eileen Barrott, aged 50, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday.

Information was received yesterday that he had been staying near Elgin, Moray. Officers attended the premises and confirmed he had been there but was no longer present.

He is believed to have travelled to Elgin by train from Aberdeen, where he had been seen on CCTV on Sunday night.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to work with colleagues from Police Scotland to trace him following this latest sighting.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are still working to locate and arrest Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him following this latest confirmed sighting in the Elgin area yesterday.

“We have already sent detectives to Scotland to work alongside our colleagues from Police Scotland who are supporting and assisting the search for Mr Barrott.

“Our advice remains that anyone who sees him should not approach him but should contact police immediately on 999.

“Clearly, Eileen’s family are continuing to go through an incredibly difficult time following her death and I would appeal directly to Mark Barrott to hand himself in to police and avoid prolonging things any further.”

Mr Barrott’s silver Toyota Avensis was recovered from the Lincoln Green area of Leeds shortly before 7pm yesterday. It is believed to have been left there before he travelled to Edinburgh from Leeds by train.

Urgent appeals for any information on Mr Barrott’s whereabouts began on Monday. He was spotted first at Edinburgh Waverley train station at 4pm on Sunday and subsequently on Aberdeen’s Huntly Street at 9.16pm the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat