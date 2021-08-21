What's the story?

In Tandem: The Neil Fachie Story.

Tell me more.

As the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo get under way this week, a BBC Scotland documentary shines a spotlight on a remarkable cycling story.

Aberdeen-born Neil Fachie suffers from the congenital eye condition retinitis pigmentosa – he is almost completely blind. He began his sporting career in athletics and competed at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics in the 100m and 200m.

After failing to make the podium and losing his funding, he experienced a period of depression and self-doubt. A chance meeting saw Fachie turn his attention to track cycling. And that’s when things got interesting.

Neil Fachie and Craig MacLean win gold in the Men's Para-Sport 1000m Time Trial at Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome during the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Jamie Simpson/The Herald

How so?

Since 2009, Fachie has won myriad medals and broken world records in para-sport track cycling. He competes on a tandem bike with a sighted pilot guiding him around the velodrome boards.

His impressive achievements include victory at the London 2012 Paralympics, double gold at both the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as 14 world titles. Fachie is set to compete at a fourth Paralympic Games – his third as a cyclist – in Tokyo.

Anything else?

The documentary includes interviews with six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy and multiple world medallist Craig MacLean who was tandem pilot for Fachie at Glasgow 2014.

When can I watch?

In Tandem: The Neil Fachie Story is on BBC Scotland, Friday, at 9pm.