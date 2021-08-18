A man has been convicted of murdering his mother after an attack at her flat in South Lanarkshire.
Craig Haley, 37, was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, August 18.
He was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Mary Haley, 75, was found at around 4.30pm on Sunday, February 9 2020 and had suffered serious head and facial injuries.
The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics on Dalziel Street in Hamilton.
Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team led the inquiry with assistance from local uniformed officers and Haley was arrested and charged the following day.
Detective Inspector Frank Travers, senior investigating officer, said: "This was an isolated and targeted attack which has been incredibly difficult for the victim's family to come to terms with.
"Our officers acted swiftly to gather evidence and arrest Craig Haley, which ultimately led to his conviction today.
"Craig Haley will now have to live with consequences and realisation of what he has done.
“Hopefully this conviction will give Mary’s family closure on what has been an extremely difficult time.
“I would like to thank those who came forward with vital pieces of information that assisted with our inquiry."
