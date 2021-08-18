Changing Rooms

Channel 4

***

CHANGING Rooms, the cheap and cheesy DIY home makeover show responsible for many an MDF monstrosity and migraine-inducing choice of wall colour, returned last night to ask two questions of the nation (only two?).

First, is it ever right to paint a sitting room in pink and green? Second, should it be against the law for a fifty-something man to wear black leather trousers?

Observant viewers will have noticed a few changes to the old place after its move from the BBC to Channel 4. Anna Richardson is the presenter (Carol Smillie having decided to get a proper job as a humanist celebrant); there are a couple of new designers; and Handy Andy has been replaced with a bloke called Tibby.

Otherwise, it is LLB, his leather trews, and neighbours transforming dull pits into places of wonder and refinement.

Aye right. The whole point of Changing Rooms was that it was a celebration of naffness (though some were left in tears over the transformations).

So here we were in Swansea, where Claire the florist’s front room was drowning in beige, and Lisa the postwoman had a bedroom that was shabby chic without the chic.

Enter designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead. They decided that the theme for Lisa’s bedroom was going to be “Las Vegas showgirl”. LLB, leading the other team, announced that his “design manifesto” for Claire’s room was “Forever Peacocky”, whatever that meant. It turned out to involve a lot of pink, a colour Claire hated.

Everyone got to work, Richardson in her boiler suit running between the two houses spreading cheek and cheer. She liked her catchphrases, did Anna. “Swap your keys!” she commanded, and before the colour choices were revealed: “Get your lids off!” (the programme is made in association with Dulux).

LLB took the same Carry On Decorating tone. “Do you want to know why I’ve got a pink end?” he asked Richardson.

Weak banter was just the start of the problems. Overall, Changing Rooms rebooted had a bad case of trying too hard. Everything was played tongue-in-cheek. Irony coated every surface and suffused each sentence. Which might have been fine over 30 minutes, but an hour of it was exhausting.

Part of the charm of the original is that back then most people did not have a clue about interior design. Our amateur earnestness was the joke. Then Ikea came along and, like Habitat in the 60s, gave everyone a modicum of design knowledge.

Programme makers today have to work harder to impress viewers who know their accent lighting from their feature wall. Look at the standards on show in Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr and our own dear Scotland’s Home of the Year. Compared to them, this new Changing Rooms, though a giggle at times, looked as tired as LLB’s leather strides.