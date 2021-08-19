New parking restrictions have provoked an angry backlash from residents in Glasgow's west end who have questioned why they are facing tougher controls than car owners in other areas.

The council, along with other Scottish local authorities, is accelerating a roll-out of controlled parking zones, where residents and businesses must apply for annual permits costing up to £650 to avoid incurring fines.

Their introduction is generally met with some opposition but the latest, covering the Kelvinside and Woodside areas of Glasgow, has led to a petition, signed by almost 200 residents.

Car owners have questioned why the restrictions, affecting around 5,500 households, will last from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week.

A council spokesman said "different hours emerge for different areas" depending on community responses during the consultation phase.

READ MORE: Parking tickets may rise to £120, consultation reveals

In the Hillhead area, controlled parking zones operate from 8.45am to 5.15pm, while in Kelvingrove, the restrictions are in place from 8am to midnight.

"What are people getting for their money here?

Rhona Cull, who lives in the area said residents were unclear why the area was facing tighter controls and said there was a feeling the council had not listened to the community.

She said: "Understandably traffic control must evolve, however my main objection along with many in the local community is regarding the extreme parking meter hours.

"If these measures are in place to reduce commuter parking, as stated in the council letter, then a Monday to Friday 9 to 5 approach would solve the issue and allow residents to live without such draconian restrictions."

Glasgow City Council says the zones are prompted by complaints about the availability of parking and also support a shift to more sustainable forms of transport.

Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at IAM Motoring, says permits can offer motorists a raw deal.

He said: "The biggest problem we have with the whole parking permits thing is that the council are taking money, issuing permits and they know they can't give everyone a parking space.

"What are people getting for their money here? They are not getting any guarantee of a space - they are getting the possibility of a parking space in an area.

READ MORE: From free parking to vouchers, retailers call for 'creative' help

"Whenever I hear of changes to these things, I sort of look at it from the consumer point of view and all they are getting is tougher regulations, more controls but no more parking. They aren't getting a good deal.

"You shouldn't really expect to be able to drive up to Byres Road and park at any time of the day or night to get parking outside a restaurant but what the council doesn't seem to be able to communicate very well is the link between the money they raise from this policy and the alternatives that they are offering.

"Where are the better bus services, where is the park and ride, where is the extra parking away from this area where people can park and walk or cycle.

"Until people feel as if they are getting a good deal they are just going to see it as an extra charge for living in the west end."

John Turner, Chairman of the Byres Road and Lanes BID (Business Improvement District) says good public transport provision and an "adequate number of sensibly priced parking spaces" are essential for town and city centres to thrive.

He said: "There needs to be a recognition at the current time that many people will be nervous of using public transport at the moment and are using their cars instead.

"Even when the pandemic is over and things return to "normal", we have evidence that around a third of visitors/customers to the West End come from outwith the immediate area, many from places where there is no direct public transport link available and so will have to use a car to get here as there is no other method and so, adequate parking is a must for the continuing success of businesses in the area."

It comes after it emerged transport leaders are considering plans to double parking fines to £120.

Transport Scotland believe the current £60 penalty, which is halved if it is paid within 14 days "may not be a sufficient deterrent”

The consultation also proposed creating a two-tier charging system, with a higher and lower band.

READ MORE: 'Car free' £20million residential development planned for Glasgow city centre

One proposal would see fines increased to £80 for a lower charge, and £100 for a higher charge.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “Parking schemes have been successful in many communities across the city and we are confident that residents in North Kelvin and North Woodside will experience similar benefits.

“Permit schemes help to reduce commuter parking and increase the availability of parking spaces closer to people's homes.

“Fewer parked cars also means greater road safety, particularly for pedestrians, and ease of access to streets for vehicles from the emergency and cleansing services.

“Further areas where problems have been identified are in line for the introduction of controlled parking zones, but unfortunately that work has been significantly delayed by the impact of the covid pandemic.

“We will seek to prioritise our resources for those places where pressure on parking spaces is the greatest and use parking controls to help manage road space in those areas as sustainably as possible."