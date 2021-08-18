CONFIDENCE is brewing in St Johnstone’s squad ahead of their double header with Austrian outfit LASK, according to manager Callum Davidson.

Saints were last week knocked out of the Europa League following a 5-3 defeat to Galatasaray on aggregate.

The Perth outfit now enter the Uefa Europa Conference League and Davidson says performance levels over both legs against the Turkish giants have given his side great belief ahead of their trip to Austria.

He explained: “We are underdogs in the game. Last year LASK were very good in the league and had some great results. They got to last year’s cup final.

“They are a very good team but we’ll go into the game trying to replicate our performance in Istanbul. The players believe in themselves and believe at this level they can compete.

“Last year we showed in big games that we can perform well. That is the biggest message I will give to them. We did it consistently so make sure you go out and do it again.

“It’s a chance to create something special for St Johnstone by qualifying for the Conference League. We need to make sure we do things right and to the best of our ability.”

Glenn Middleton comes into Davidson’s squad for the trip to Austria, but David Wotherspoon is still absent due to Covid issues.

Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen has also not travelled, but the Perth boss is hopeful of getting a deal over the line ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Premiership match against Dundee United.

He continued: “Everybody apart from David Wotherspoon is across. He was a close contact and is still in his isolation period. Hopefully we will get him back for the weekend.

“Eetu is still an ongoing process. It is taking a little longer than we anticipated or wanted. Unfortunately he was not able to make it for this game, which is a bit of a blow.

“Being realistic, we knew it would be tough. I wouldn’t say we were confident [of getting him in for LASK]. I don’t really know the legalities of everything.

“I was more concentrating on the tactics for tomorrow night. I was concentrating on who I knew I definitely had for the game.”

On the threat of LASK, Davidson added: "A good result would be making sure that the tie comes back to Scotland with something to play for. That is the most important thing when you are playing away in Europe.

"They are a good team and we need to make sure we are at it like we were in Istanbul. That discipline and mindset has to be there.

"I have watched them play five or six games and if we aren't up for the fight then we will have no chance."

