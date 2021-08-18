A 77-year-old worker has died in an industrial accident at a church in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to St Peter's Church on Merchant Street in Peterhead just after 3pm this afternoon following reports that two men had fallen to the ground after scaffolding collapsed in the area.

An air ambulance was at the scene along with police and fire fighters however, a 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries are ongoing.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 77-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, two of our specialist operation response teams and our air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported by road to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary"

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to assist emergency service partners around 3pm on Wednesday, August 18 to an incident at Merchant Street, Peterhead.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and crews are still in attendance.”