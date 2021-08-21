Roberta's

Far from your typical ristorante, Roberta's will take unfussy, authentic Italian cooking and bring it to life in uber-stylish surroundings in Glasgow. C&C Restaurant Group, which has Cranside Kitchen, Rioja and Halloumi, plans to transform the former Iberica site on St Vincent Street.

Roberta's Neapolitan pizzas, made in a bespoke blistering-hot wood fired oven, will be the beacon, while they say their pasta dishes will be playful and nostalgic. Grill-inspired plates, decadent Italian desserts and a trendy yet sophisticated cocktail bar will provide a touch of New York style. Due to open mid-September. IG: @robertasglasgow

El Cartel Roxburgh, Edinburgh

El Cartel has opened a new restaurant in Edinburgh, with their take on Mexican food. The third, El Cartel Roxburgh, is in Edinburgh’s Old Town and opened earlier this month. With seating for over 100, it is designed to be a destination to spend time with family and friends and includes a large bar and outdoor seating area. Their other two other venues, El Cartel Teviot and El Cartel Thistle, are more intimate in size. I'm a big fan of Margarita cocktails and fresh tacos so this is right up street, amigos! IG: elcartelroxburgh

Golf Fang, Glasgow

Created by the makers of popular chain Ghetto Golf, the mammoth 40,000-square-foot Golf Fang includes an 18-hole crazy-golf style course like you’ve never seen before.

Covered from top-to-bottom in street art and graffiti, and designed with a distinct Glaswegian twist, the course features 18 eye-catching themed holes. It’s already being billed as one of the most ‘Instagrammable’ settings in the city, ready to light up your socials. Selfies at the ready for when it opens early September. IG: golffagglasgow

Phil MacHugh is Managing Director at SKAPA and one of Scotland's most influential communicators.