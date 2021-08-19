A HUGE snake was discovered in a Glasgow park, leaving locals shocked by the find.
The writhing reptile slithered through Queen's Park in the city's South Side yesterday evening.
It was spotted by Glasgow woman Emma Charsley, who reported the errant serpent to the Scottish Society for the Protection of Animals (SSPCA).
The Glasgow Times understands that the snake is now in the care of the animal welfare organisation.
Posting to a local Facebook group, Emma urged anyone missing the animal, thought to be a wandering pet, to get in touch with the SSPCA.
Other users expressed horror over the find.
The SSPCA was approached for comment.
