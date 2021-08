The weather has been perfect for a bumper Scottish wild fungi harvest; long periods of warm sunshine followed by heavy summer downpours. Scottish chanterelle, with their distinctive apricot yellow colour and waxy smooth cap with waves of ridges underneath are easily identified. (Don’t try this at home.) Their flavour is delicate, aromatic and satisfying. Thankfully you won’t need to forage in mixed woods with beech trees and mossy banks; we sell them in Valvona &Crolla. (www.valvonacrolla.com).

The season is short, and they can disappear as soon as they arrive so enjoy them while you can. Last night I simply sautéed some and served them on a thick juicy steak. I appreciate we must try to eat less meat, but if we are, let’s savour every mouthful.