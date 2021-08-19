It was announced on Wednesday that 8 out of 10 Cats star Sean Lock has sadly died at the age of 58 following a battle with cancer.

Tributes to the star flooded in, proving his universal likeability amongst both fellow comedians and the general public.

He was so popular that Channel 4 will halt their normal schedule on Thursday evening to bring viewers a night dedicated to the comedian.

The channel will air Lock's latest stand up show, Keep It Light, as well as a "classic" episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats do Countdown.

Here's how to watch the Sean Lock tribute...





Channel 4's Sean Lock tribute evening will start at 10pm on Thursday evening.

Sean Lock: Keep It Light, his stand up show from 2017, will air from 10pm to 11:05pm, described as "a blend of finely tuned hyperactive imagination, surreal imagery and insightful observations"

This will be followed by a "classic" episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats do Countdown at 11:05pm, on which Lock was a team captain.

Since the announcement of his death on Wednesday morning, social media has been full of video clips of the comedian's "funniest moments", many of which derived from 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Where else can I watch Sean Lock's comedy?

Numerous episodes of 8 Out of 10 Cats do Countdown are available to watch on demand on All 4.

He made regular appearances on panel shows including Have I got News for You, The Last Leg and QI.

Following the news of his death, former QI host Stephen Fry tweeted: "Oh no, what horrible news… I think it safe to say that the best episodes of QI that I was involved with were always the ones where Sean Lock was a guest. Such complete brilliance in every comic direction. What a loss. My heart goes out to his family."