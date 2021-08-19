Scottish families are being urged to apply for a family grant which can be used to buy essentials like new shoes, bags and books.

The Best Start Grant School Age Payment is a one off instalment made to families when a child is old enough to attend primary school.

Families who apply will receive £252.50 towards essentials including new shows, school bags and books from Social Security Scotland.

Here's what you need to know about applying for the grant.

Who can apply for the Best Start Grant School Age Payment?





Currently applications are open for children born between 1 March 2016 and 28 February 2017.

Parents and guardians have until February 28 2022 to apply for the grant.

You can receive the payment for multiple children as long as each child is the correct age upon application.

To be eligible, you must receive certain qualifying benefits such as Universal Credit, Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.

How can I apply?

In order to apply for the grant, you will need:

your name, date of birth and address

your National Insurance number, if you know it

your bank, credit union or building society account details

if you have a partner, their name and date of birth

details of any children you have or care for

The form, which should take around 10-20 minutes to complete, can found here.

A Glasgow mum-of-three, Becky Taylor who applied for the grant described the process as "easy" and encouraged people to "look into seeing if it is something they are entitled to and apply."

Meanwhile, Scotland's minister for social security, Ben Macpherson, said the Scottish Government were "committed to providing extra help to give every child the best start in life" whether the money is used for "a new pair of shoes or books or paints for an art project".