Ed Sheeran has announced his new album = (equals), his first since 2019, will be released in October this year.
The 14 tracks will include his recently released No 1 single Bad Habits, with the album's title bearing links to his previous releases.
Featuring his classic guitar acoustics, Sheeran also explores a new side to his music, having been influenced by his marriage to wife Cherry and becoming a father for the first time.
The singer said of the album: "I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you."
Here's what you need to know about it's release date and how you can get your hands on Sheeran's new music...
What date will Ed Sheeran's next album be released?
Ed Sheeran's new studio album = will be released on October 29 2021, with the 14 track songlist currently available for pre-order.
Including No. 1 single Bad Habits is the fourth song on the album, alongside:
- Tides
- Shivers
- First Times
- Overpass Graffiti
- The Joker And The Queen
- Leave Your Life
- Collide
- 2step
- Stop The Rain
- Love In Slow Motion
- Visiting Hours
- Sandman
- Be Right Now
What are the titles of Ed Sheeran's other albums?
Equals is the fourth album in Sheeran's symbol series, joining 2011's + (plus), 2014's x (multiply), and 2017's ÷ (divide).
In 2019, he released his No.6 Collaborations Project before taking an extended break from music.
During this time, Sheeran became a father for the first time to a daughter called Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
He lives with his wife and daughter in Suffolk, where they live idyllic sounding life feeding their daughter home-grown vegetables away from the hustle and bustle of London.
Next month, Sheeran will mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of his first album by performing an intimate concert in London.
