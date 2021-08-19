Scotland legend Denis Law has been praised for his "immense courage" after revealing he has been diagnosed with dementia.

Jim Pearson, Policy Director for Alzheimer Scotland said "talking so openly" about his illness would encourage others to come forward for help.

The former Manchester Utd star said he had been diagnosed with mixed dementia (Alzheimer's Disease and Vascular Dementia) in a lengthy statement which touched on how challenging he is finding things at the moment.

In his heartfelt and emotional statement, he said the past year had been "extremely difficult" but said he was determined to live life to its fullest - by continuing to watch his beloved Man U.

The former footballer said he had witnessed many of his friends going through dementia.

Alzheimer Scotland has called for immediate action to safeguard footballers, following a ground-breaking study which has showed players were three times more likely to suffer neurodegerative diseases and had a five-fold risk of Alzheimer's.

New research published last month - that was part of the same University of Glasgow study - found that defenders were five times more at risk of developing the disease and this has been attributed to the greater frequency of heading the ball.

Mr Pearson said: "Alzheimer Scotland is deeply saddened to hear that Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia.

"In talking so openly about his diagnosis, Denis Law has shown immense courage which will help others to come forward for help.

"It seems that almost every month we hear about another former footballer being diagnosed with dementia.

"Action is needed now. Football’s governing bodies, players representatives and clubs must now do all they can to protect professional footballers from those risks."

For support and advice contact Alzheimer Scotland's 24hr Freephone Dementia Helpline on 0808 808 3000