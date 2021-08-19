TROUBLED snooker ace Mark Allen has sensationally revealed he may be forced to quit the sport.

Former Masters champion Allen has been plagued with off-table problems during the past year, which he hinted are close to coming to a head.

The world No 10 is locked in a bitter custody battle with his soon-to-be ex wife Kyla McGuigan.

And added to that unwanted stress the five-time ranking-event winner declared bankruptcy earlier this season.

The Northern Irish potter was forced to play former flame Reanne Evans in the first round at this week’s British Open amid their recent legal disputes.

And Allen revealed: “It’s tough at the minute and I need to get some things sorted.

“I don’t know which tournament is going to be my last at the minute.

“This one could very well be my last with the way things are going.

“I don’t want that to be the case. I love playing snooker, it’s the only thing I’m good at in life.

“Let’s hope that’s not the case, but I’m not sure what’s around the corner.”

When asked why it could be his last tournament, coy Allen replied: “I’d rather not say, but it might be out of my hands.”

Earlier this week Allen beat former girlfriend Evans in a highly-publicised battle of the exes.

The clash had extra spice given the pair’s acrimonious break up and Evans asking her ex partner to provide extra maintenance for their 12-year-old daughter.

But it’s also believed Allen, who has pocketed almost £3.5m in a stellar career, is worried about the shared care for other daughter Harleigh as legal proceedings ramble on.

Allen, who has suffered with depression in the past, cryptically revealed he doesn’t know which direction his troubled career is heading after unwanted family issues.

Allen crashed out of last season's World Championship with a whimper. And even then he said he would “take a break” from the green-baize game.

Allen started this season in promising form by reaching last week’s Championship League final.

But despite beating Evans on Monday, in a match he called “horrible” Allen was stunned 3-2 by Hossein Vafaei on Wednesday night.

And Allen stressed he was relieved to be sent home after the ordeal of his first-round tie.

“It’s a bit of a relief this tournament’s over if I’m honest,” admitted Allen.

“I think Monday night took a bit more out of me than I was prepared for.

“I saw bits and pieces that were written. As you know I’m very active on social media and it’s hard reading what’s being said about you when 99 per cent of the people saying it don’t know what they’re talking about.

“It’s a blessing to be going home really.”