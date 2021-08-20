The Paralympics are just around the corner, with action kicking off in Tokyo on Tuesday August 24.

Although the games will follow a similar format to the Olympics earlier this summer, eagle eyed viewers will notice some key differences.

Perhaps most obvious will be the change of logo, which see's the Olympic rings replaced by the Paralympic Agitos.

Instead of the five rings we came so accustomed to seeing over the course of two weeks, the Paralympic symbol is composed of three curved shapes in red, blue and green.

Here's everything you need to know about what the Paralympic logo means...

What is the meaning behind the Paralympic symbol?





Three "agitos" form the Paralympic symbol, which has been the case since 2004, when the current logo was first revealed.

Latin for "I move", the agitos are curved dashes which encircle a central point, intended to symbolise motion.

With the Paralympic motto "Spirit in Motion", the logo is intended to reflect the idea of bringing together athletes from all over the world.

It's similar to the idea behind the Olympic rings, which represent the coming together of the five continents.

The green, blue and red were selected as they are the colours which appear most commonly on the flags of the world.

Why does the Paralympic logo differ from the Olympic logo?





The Paralympics is organised by a completely different committee to the Olympics.

In 2003, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) deemed the former Paralympic logo too similar to the rings, which is why the agitos was introduced.

However, in recent years there has been a shift towards bringing more alignment between the Olympics and Paralympics, with some people hoping they might one day be merged.

Indeed, the red, green and blue of today's agitos matches the red, green and blue of the Olympic rings, in order to maintain some consistency.

The Paralympic symbol was rebranded in 2019, which saw a new typeface added.