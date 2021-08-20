HAMILTON have announced Stuart Taylor as the club's new head coach.

The former player and No2 at Accies returns to the club as manager after leaving a coaching role at Ross County.

Taylor was part of the squad who won promotion to the top-flight in 2008.

He has since enjoyed time working down south at Aston Villa, Wolves and Stoke as well as a stint at Limerick and Al Kohr SC.

Taylor will watch this weekend's match between Hamilton and Kilmarnock from the stands with Guillaume Beuzelin and George Cairns taking charge.

Taylor told the club website: “I am delighted to be back at this great club, I have had many fantastic memories during my first time here and to now have the privilege to sit here as the club’s new Head Coach is a real honour for me.

“I am a coach who loves working with players and improving them. This club is well known throughout Britain for doing that and I feel coming here as a coach is a good fit.

“I have had some great conversations with Allan and the rest of the board. I would like to thank them for showing faith in me for this position and I look forward to working with them.”

Accies chairman Allan Maitland added: “We are delighted to have a coach of Stuart’s quality as our Head Coach. He knows the club well and understands what our club is all about. As a coach, he comes here with a great amount of experience and we look forward to working with him.”