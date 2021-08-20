ST MIRREN boss Jim Goodwin will miss this weekend's match against Celtic after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Buddies manager will be forced to skip the trip to Parkhead and instead self-isolate after the positive test result.

Assistant Lee Sharp and goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield will take charge of the side for Saturday's match against Celtic.

A club statement read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that manager Jim Goodwin will miss this weekend’s match away to Celtic after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jim a full and speedy recovery.

"Lee Sharp and Jamie Langfield will take charge of first-team duties until the manager returns."