ST MIRREN boss Jim Goodwin will miss this weekend's match against Celtic after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Buddies manager will be forced to skip the trip to Parkhead and instead self-isolate after the positive test result.
Assistant Lee Sharp and goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield will take charge of the side for Saturday's match against Celtic.
A club statement read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that manager Jim Goodwin will miss this weekend’s match away to Celtic after testing positive for Covid-19.
"Everyone at the club wishes Jim a full and speedy recovery.
"Lee Sharp and Jamie Langfield will take charge of first-team duties until the manager returns."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.