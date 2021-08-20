Channel 4's coverage of the Paralympic games is always preluded by an advert, displaying the "Super Human" qualities of the athletes.

Since 2012, Channel 4 has maintained the broadcast rights for the games and has been credited with bringing disability sport to a much wider audience.

This year's advert, titled "Super. Human." touches on the adversity faced by athletes in the face of the Covid pandemic, with the 2020 Paralympics postponed by a year.

Directed by Oscar nominated actor Bradford Young, it also shows the daily struggles the athletes must overcome to make it on the world stage; training away from family, injuries and gruelling sessions.

Watch the Channel 4 Paralympic advert here:

The theme carries on from the 9-year superhuman campaign first launched for the 2012 Paralympics.

Chief marketing officer of Channel 4, Zaid Al-Qassab, described this year's advert as "the difficult third album" following the success of the 2012 and 2016 campaigns.

"We’ve got an important message here. We’re trying to grab people’s attention," he said.

"We developed this film with Paralympians and with the help of organisations that work with disability, and it’s their story. It is a deliberate use of language which has historically been used in a negative way.

"We've done that to provoke people to think again, for Paralympic athletes to own that language in a positive way. If you take it literally, the only thing ‘wrong’ with them, is their extraordinary levels of determination and ability that the rest of us could only dream of."

The three-minute film has been watched over 300,000 times on YouTube, after airing for the first time on Channel 4 on July 14.