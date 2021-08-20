The Scottish Greens should lose their spot at First Minister’s Questions after striking a powersharing agreement with the SNP, the Scottish Tories have claimed.

The Greens usually go third in the weekly questions session, with co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater taking turns to question Nicola Sturgeon.

But the Scottish Tory chief whip, Stephen Kerr, has written to Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone – who was elected as a Green MSP in May’s election – to urge her to remove the question.

The two parties will announce a co-operation agreement on Friday after months of negotiations, and Green MSPs could be given ministerial office as a result.

Mr Kerr claims, if the two parties form an alliance, leaders will give the First Minister an easy ride.

“It would make a mockery of the Scottish Parliament if members of the Government were allowed to tee up Nicola Sturgeon with waste-of-time queries to help her run the clock out at First Minister’s Questions,” he said.

Both sides have said any agreement will not be a formal coalition – as was the case between Labour and the Lib Dems in the first two terms of the Scottish Parliament.

If the Presiding Officer did strip the Greens of their slot at FMQs, then only the leaders of Labour and the Tories would be able to scrutinise Ms Sturgeon.

