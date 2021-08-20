More than 3,600 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours as infections continue to rise following the easing of restrictions.

New statistics show that 3,613 fresh cases have been identified, while nine deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

This means the total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government is 8,067.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,464 as of 15 August.

The number of new cases is the highest since 2 July, and marks the second day in a row a six-week high has been reached.

READ MORE: Glasgow Easyjet passenger escorted off flight by police after 'not wearing facemask'

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.

Of the 36,295 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, 10 per cent were positive, 1% higher than Thursday's figure.

A total of 34 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed case of the virus, a rise of one, with 312 in hospital overall, a fall of five.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,071,537 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while and 3,526,754 have received their second dose.

READ MORE: New Covid cases at highest point since early July with 3,300 identified

Scottish numbers: 20 August 2021

Summary

3,613 new cases of COVID-19 reported

36,295 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results

10.6% of these were positive

9 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive

34 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

312 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

4,071,537 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,526,754 have received their second dose