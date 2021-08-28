BOOK NOW: Tickets are now available for Bloody Scotland 2021. Scotland’s International Crime Writing Festival goes hybrid this year – with on-site events in Stirling also accessible virtually for those who can’t attend in person. The organisers promise “the most ambitious programme yet”, with stellar international authors Stephen King, Kathy Reichs, Karin Slaughter, Lee Child and others beamed by live video link into the Albert Halls, where real life chairs will put questions to them in front of a live and digital audience.

Ian Rankin at a previous Bloody Scotland festival

There will also be in-person appearances by “the great and the good” of the crime-writing scene, including Val McDermid, Ian Rankin, Denise Mina, Chris Brookmyre, Alan Parks, Mark Billingham, Kia Abdullah and Louise Candlish.

Festival director Bob McDevitt said: “It’s going to be a Bloody Scotland like no other but we do love a challenge and I can’t wait to see all of our authors, and crime fans back together in real life while extending our global reach as we beam the festival all over the world."

The festival runs from September 17-19 and booking is open now at bloodyscotland.com

CRAFT WORKS:

Those planning to visit the Great Tapestry of Scotland in its new permanent home, which opened in Galashiels last week (Thursday, August 26), can gen up for the trip thanks to the paperback release of the definitive book on this fascinating work of collective creativity and craft. The Great Tapestry of Scotland: The Making of a Masterpiece, by Alistair Moffatt and Susan Mansfield with a foreword by Alexander McCall Smith, is published by Birlinn at £9.99. Beautifully illustrated, it tells the story of this unique record of Scotland’s history and culture, and the dedicated volunteer stitchers from around the country who created it. The tapestry was the brainchild of writers Alexander McCall Smith and Alistair Moffat as well as artist Andrew Crummy, who has also produced The Great Tapestry of Scotland Colouring Book (Birlinn, £8.99).

For more information on The Great Tapestry of Scotland visit https://www.greattapestryofscotland.com/