It says a lot about how Edinburgh Rugby has failed to capture the imagination of its city during the 26 years since the game was professionalised that managing to sell around 3,300 season tickets with just three weeks to go before the start of the campaign was hailed as an excellent achievement by the capital outfit’s managing director Doug Struth on Thursday.

In fairness to the affable Struth, he was on a marketing drive, celebrating the announcement that Scottish Building Society have signed up to a four-year deal as the club’s main advertising partner, and keen to promote a general sense of positivity in order to build interest in the team’s pre-season friendly against Newcastle Falcons on 11th September. A touch of hyperbole was entirely understandable in those circumstances because nobody has ever sold a concept by being downbeat.

“Ticket sales are great,” he beamed. “Season ticket sales are up to 3,300 now, which is a significant increase on the previous record [of around 2,600], so the way the fans have responded to that, we can’t really thank them enough. They’ve obviously had their own challenges in their own personal and professional lives, so the way they have rallied round the club and backed what we are doing has been great.

“And we’re well over 500 tickets on top of that in the first few days for Newcastle Falcons, so I hope people are just excited to get back, to see their friends again, to see the team again and, of course, to see the new place,” he added.

“We want to make sure this place is full, though, and we’re going to keep working really hard at that as a club, so that when the team runs out the tunnel for the first time it’s just a wall of noise from Edinburgh fans and a real festival of what this club is about.”

With that Falcons match being the official opening of Edinburgh’s custom-built stadium on the back pitches at Murrayfield, and also the team’s first game under new head coach Mike Blair, Struth is not alone in viewing this as a big chance to launch a fresh era after decades of mediocrity.

Having meandered through at least six ground switches – from Myreside, to Easter Road, to Myreside again, to Meadowbank, to Murrayfield, to Myreside again, and back to Murrayfield again – it is about time the club had an appropriately sized, fit-for-purpose home to call their own. The new facility might be more steel and canvas than bricks and mortar, but it is an authentic rugby ground (with no running track) and identifiably belongs to Edinburgh, which is a major step forward in terms of developing a match-day experience and atmosphere which fans can engage with.

Similarly, the club has had 15 head coaches – including four interim appointments – since the turn of the century, which is no way to grow a brand. The most recent before Blair was, of course, Richard Cockerill, who brought a grittiness to the side which had been conspicuously absent for too long. However, by most accounts, it went from tough to completely joyless during his final season in charge and that permeated throughout the organisation. The Englishman hit Edinburgh like a hurricane, and that’s what was initially needed to shake things up, but we never really got the sense of how the club would reach a point of calm after the storm.

Blair will bring a softer touch and has a hinterland as a hometown boy who played 10 seasons for the club which fans and players can buy into – but the key will be whether he can develop a more balanced game-plan which mixes that stubbornness of the Cockerill with the ambition needed to make the game worth playing and watching.

“I think whenever there is a change of head coach there is always going to be a different personality – there is always going to be a different way of working – but the key thing is we’re always trying to get better,” said Struth.

“What we have to recognise is all the good stuff which happened over the last four years and the foundations which were build and the solidity Cockers provided the club.

“What has been really interesting watching Mike interact with the players, and the culture and environment around the club, is that there is an evolution happening again now.

“I think Mike is going to adapt the way we play – which was probably going to have to happen anyway with the new surface – so it is going to be really interesting to see that different style. I think it’ll been really different, and I think it is going to be good fun to watch.”

It does look like the most promising starting point of all the club’s new dawns over the years – but there is still a long way to go.

And the most pressing challenge facing Struth right now is selling those remaining 3,000 or so tickets for the big launch. Doing so would be a significant declaration of intent.