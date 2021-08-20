A Glasgow transport boss has quit his post just days after he was suspended amid claims he drove a car with a cloned number plate.

Strathclyde Passenger Transport, SPT, which runs Glasgow’s Subway and specialist bus services, confirmed Gordon Maclennan had informed them he wished to retire.

It comes just days after reports which said Mr Maclennan had two VW Passats with identical registrations, however Mr Maclennan denied any wrongdoing.

An SPT spokesman said: “Mr Gordon Maclennan, 72, has informed the SPT chair, Cllr Dr Martin Bartos, that he wishes to retire with immediate effect. This has been accepted and SPT thank Mr Maclennan for his many years of service.”

Mr Maclennan said it had been a privilege to lead SPT over the past 10 years, adding: “as I retire, I wish my colleagues continued success in assisting the citizens of Strathclyde in addressing the changing transport requirements.”

Gordon Maclennan announced his retirement from SPT

The Sunday Mail reported Mr Maclennan kept one car in an SPT staff car park in Glasgow and another at his holiday home on the Isle of Lewis.

Drivers with cloned registration plates can avoid paying tax, insurance and MOT costs.

SPT was previously embroiled in an expenses scandal when it emerged in 2010 that officials had claimed more than £100,000 on foreign fact-finding trips. It included a trip to Manchester on the day Rangers played in the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

Earlier this week Glasgow’s SNP group called for an overhaul of public transport body.

SNP councillor Angus Millar wants a review of the body and its functions to be carried out and to “move on from the continual negativity which surrounds SPT”.

He said: “Not for the first time, SPT is mired in serious allegations which overshadow the services a 21st century regional transport body in a dynamic city region like Glasgow’s should be providing to citizens.

“Whilst it is entirely correct that due process should take its course in any investigation into these allegations, this latest episode must surely prompt an urgent discussion on the purpose of SPT.

“It was designed to serve a geographic area, the political boundaries for which were dissolved almost 30 years ago. The transport needs of citizens in Carntyne and Maryhill are a world away from those in Campbeltown and Maybole.

“Glasgow and the west of Scotland have completely changed since SPT’s establishment in the 1980s. We need transport authorities which are relevant to the changing needs of transport users, particularly across a major metropolitan area like Glasgow.”

Plans for a Glasgow Metro

Plans for a Glasgow Metro are being developed after the scheme was included in Transport Scotland’s strategic transport projects review earlier this year.

Described as a “potential game changer” by council leader Susan Aitken, the project is planned to start with a link from Glasgow Airport to Paisley Gilmour Street.

It is expected a Metro would focus on under-served areas of the city, improving access to the city centre, hospitals and transport hubs, such as Glasgow Central and Queen Street rail stations.

Cllr Millar, who chairs Glasgow’s environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy committee, said: “The increasing importance of transport as a social and economic driver, something which connects people to job, learning and social opportunities, and, critically, the role of transport within the climate emergency — these need an authority, the policies and the governance which reflect that.

“SPT is well-served by talented people with leading expertise on transport issues. They aren’t served by the scandals which engulf the organisation and the structures it works within.

“The time is right to look at how we create the right structures to best serve the travelling public, modernise transport policy and governance and move on from the continual negativity which surrounds SPT.”

In response to Cllr Millar’s comments, an SPT spokeswoman said: “SPT works hard to provide transport for people across the west of Scotland including some of our most isolated communities and more vulnerable people.

“We are very proud of the work we do and of the dedicated and talented staff we have delivering services and ensuring transport for all across our area.”