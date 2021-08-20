I AGREE, generally, with Martin Powell and Dr Andrew McAuley that drug consumption rooms (DCRs) have merit as a harm reduction measure (“Consumption rooms have value”, Letters August 18).

Indeed, considering the harm reduction measures already in place in the UK’s four constituent nations to address problematic drug use, the introduction of DCRs would not be radical in the least, but rather, just a bureaucratic tick-box exercise. However, they must be introduced under scrutiny to find out just how effective their contribution actually is.

I am well aware that we are awash with research plying the positives of DCRs. But what about possible negative points?

These should be transparently disseminated too – not as an excuse to close DCRs down again and trumpet “I told you so”, but rather, as feedback to more appropriately fit DCRs to their intended purpose

That purpose, in the first instance, is not to get addicts off drugs but to encourage their safer ongoing use of drugs.

Enthusiastic propaganda for DCRs has it that “no-one has ever died from a drug overdose in a DCR anywhere in the world” – which, even if true, is actually quite unremarkable in a supervised drug consumption room.

But it seems to me that given the nature of drug addiction – users gradually build a tolerance to their drug of choice, requiring that they need a little bit more to chase a “hit”, otherwise they are just alleviating withdrawal symptoms – it is a plausible hypothesis that there could be a tendency for users to overdose in consumption rooms exactly because they are in consumption rooms. So far, I have not found research on this, but it is a notable point. Because, if supported, it means that DCRs can – more than need be – cultivate an ongoing chaotic addiction lifestyle, thus requiring DCR protocol adjustment.

In sum: let’s introduce DCRs. It is only going with the long-run global trend. But let’s also be completely honest about the extent of their contribution, the pros and the cons, rather than plying harm reduction euphoria.

Philip Adams, Crosslee, Renfrewshire.

MEDDLING WITH CHILDREN’S MINDS

I READ that children in Scotland are being taught that it is fine to decide that girls and boys can change gender from the age of four.

This is totally ridiculous. How can a child of four know the difference between being a boy or a girl at that age?

Children that young do not know how to tell the time, they cannot read full sentences or do simple arithmetic, or know the proper time to go to bed, so they have little knowledge of the world.

They only know what their parents tell them.

Their brains cannot accommodate the concept of gender.

Have the SNP asked any four-year-olds if they are the “correct” gender? I doubt that they know what the word “gender” means.

So, how do they know if they are in the “correct” body if they do not understand?

Will the Scottish Government please concentrate on trying to recover the economy?

We have more serious issues to deal with instead of meddling with the minds of our children.

Valerie Stewart, East Kilbride.

A DRACONIAN PROPOSAL

THE proposal by the SNP Government to make the emergency Covid powers permanent is, I believe, a profoundly dangerous one.

By nature, emergency powers are necessary for emergency situations, and should not be extended beyond the crises that require them to be enacted.

I can see the benefit of keeping a detailed documentation of the protocols, restrictions and regulations that have been introduced to deal with the dangers of the pandemic, so that, if there is a similar pandemic in the future, these regulations and powers can be quickly introduced as is appropriate.

But this must only be done by consent of Parliament once again.

We must not have a government that holds onto draconian laws and restrictions when the emergency is over.

The SNP need to drop this proposal immediately for, if passed, it concedes to our government excessive and unchallenged control over the Scottish people.

This is a truly frightening idea, and must be rejected by people in a ‘free’ country.

Alasdair H B Fyfe, Carmunnock, Glasgow.

YOU CAN’T ALWAYS GET WHAT YOU WANT

I WAS a 19-year-old football fan with tickets for the Rolling Stones concert at the Glasgow Apollo in May 1976 (Remember When, August 18).

My mum worked in Containerbase in Coatbridge and dealt with customs clearance for St Etienne fan memorabilia etc to be sold at the European Cup final against Bayern Munich at Hampden.

A couple of days before the game she asked if I would like a ticket as she had been offered one.

Decisions, decisions.

The Stones won and a great time was had after the concert and game.

Sometimes I wonder, did I make the right choice?

Douglas Jardine, Bishopbriggs.

* YOUR article about the Rolling Stones concert coinciding with a big European final in Glasgow made me reflect with some sadness that I was too young to see the group on that particular night.

I was, however, fortunate enough to see them play at Hampden in 1990 and on several of their subsequent visits to Scotland, most recently at Murrayfield some three years ago.

While they are getting on in years, there is to my mind no finer live act in the world today.

The sight of 78-year-old Mick Jagger effortlessly commanding an audience of 50,000 people is truly something to behold.

S Murray, Glasgow.