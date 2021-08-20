Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship has been abandoned after only 15 minutes due to a power fault inside Starks Park.
Both the Penman or McDermid stands were without power after the match kicked off and the referee was forced to speak with the stadium safety officer.
After consultation with the Police Scotland match commander the decision was taken to postpone the Championship clash.
A Raith Rovers statement read: "Due to the ongoing power issue the police scotland match commander has taken the decision to abandon the match. We will update as soon as we can. We appreciate your understanding in this difficult situation."
More to follow.
