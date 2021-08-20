Hibernian have completed the loan signing of James Scott from Hull City.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Motherwell and sealed a switch to Hull after a hugely succesful stint with the Steelmen.

Striker Scott's deal will run until the end of the 2021/22 campaign and Jack Ross was delighted to get the deal over the line with other Premiership sides swooping.

“I’m really happy to bring James to Hibernian for the season,” said Ross. “He is a young player with enormous potential, and we believe we can help him achieve that, which in turn means he can deliver for us on the pitch.

“James is able to play anywhere across the front line and I am excited to both welcome him to the club and begin working with him.

“Finally, the support from Ron and the senior management at the club is greatly appreciated as we continue to try and drive forward.”

Scott's first senior goal came in April 2019 as Motherwell beat Dundee 4-3 at home.

The 2019/20 campaign was his most fruitful in front of goal. He scored six goals in 28 games before making the switch to the Championship to join Hull.

His debut for the Tigers came in June 2020 and he scored his first goal a week later, against Birmingham City.

Scott also has two caps for Scotland at U21 level where he featured against San Marino and Croatia in the Euro U21 qualifiers.

The young striker will wear the number 25 shirt and goes straight into the squad for Hibs' trip to Dundee on Sunday.