More than 3,100 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours.

New statistics show that 3,190 fresh cases have been identified, though no new deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

This means the total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government remains 8,067, though the number of deaths reported at the weekend are often lower as registry offices are closed.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,464 as of 15 August.

The number of new cases marks the fourth day in a row more than 3,000 cases have been recorded, but is down from the 3,464 reported on Saturday.

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.

Of the 31,457 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, 10.8 per cent were positive, the second day in a row one out of ten samples have been found to have the virus.

A total of 34 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed case of the virus, 13 of them for longer than 28 days, with 338 in hospital overall.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,079,496 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,556,947 have received their second dose.

