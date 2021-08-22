VETERAN Queen of the South midfielder Willie Gibson rolled back the years on Saturday as he orchestrated the Dumfries sides’ first win of the season.

The 37-year-old won the penalty that opened the scoring in the game and then sent in the free-kick from which Allan Johnston’s side netted their second.

And Ally Roy, who was the beneficiary of the penalty – goalkeeper Jack Hamilton saved it before the striker netted the rebound – has insisted that Gibson is the shining light in Queens dressing room.

“He is brilliant and he is great with everyone in the dressing room,” he said.

“I have never seen someone his age who is so fit and works so hard. He is a great example to everyone because it shows how hard you have to work if you want to stay at this level.

“He has been brilliant for me. He won the penalty for me and he set me up a couple of times too.

“If he can keep that kind of form up for the full season it would be great.”

Roy has maintained that he is happy to stay het for spot-kick duties and also revealed his pleasure at his new strike partner Ruben Soares Junior.

“Ruben and I were both on the scoresheet which is good,” he said. “It is a partnership that is starting to grow. Ruben didn’t know the league so it has been new to him but we have spoken about it.

“We will work together on the training pitch to work on that partnership and hopefully we can get another few goals.

“He has enjoyed it and he is a really good lad. I was pleased for him to get a goal on Saturday because I know it means a lot to him.

“I was a bit surprised to be honest [when my penalty was saved]. I was waiting on the keeper moving but he didn’t move but there was a bit of striker’s instinct to react and put the rebound into the back of the net.

“They all count! I was relieved. If you take it and miss you look like the bad guy but it doesn’t bother me. If I have the responsibility to take it then I am quite happy.

“We have scored three goals away from home and that isn’t an easy thing to do.”

Meanwhile, Morton striker Gozie Ugwu maintained that there were no fingers pointed at Kyle Jacobs after the game. The Greenock captain conceded a penalty, netted an own-goal and scored at the other end too in an eventful afternoon.

“You get some days like,” he said. “You know with Kyle he will put everything on the line. These things happen and we just need to be ready to go again next week.

“We are a tight-knit group and we all hold ourselves accountable. We don’t get onto one another. We are all footballers here and we know when we make mistakes. But you have to pick yourself up and get on.”