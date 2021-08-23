A 23-year-old woman has sadly died and a man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree on Sunday evening.
Road Policing officers in Tayside are now appealing for witnesses who might have any information or dashcam footage.
The incident happened on the A94, Coupar Angus to Forfar road, near Ardler at around 5.15pm on Sunday, 22 August, 2021, when a blue Vauxhall Corsa was driving eastbound when it left the road and struck a tree.
The 23-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the 29-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.
Sergeant Ewan Pearce, of Tayside’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.
“We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2992 of 22 August.”
