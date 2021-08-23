The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are finally taking place after a year's delay and will see some of the world's finest athletes descend on the Japanese capital.

We are set for 12 days of stellar sporting action, with hundreds of events across 22 sports.

One of the reasons there are so many events is due to the different categories of disability at the Paralympics.

The IPC classification system is in place to ensure fair competition and is sport specific depending on how a certain disability impacts an individuals's ability to perform.

Here's a guide to some of the track classifications you are likely to see throughout the Paralympic games this year and what they mean.

How does the classification system work?





The aim of the classification system is to firstly identify athletes who are eligible to compete in the Paralympics, but secondly to divide athletes into different classes.

Each class should bring together athletes who have a disability which impacts performance in a similar way, to ensure the competition is fair.

Events are classed by numbers: the lower the number, the more severe the impairment.

What is T35?

Athletes competing in T35 competitions are impacted by hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis, which often affect the co-ordination of movement.

Hypertonia means there is too much muscle tone which makes arms and legs stiff and difficult to move.

Ataxia impacts individuals ability to co-ordinate, speak and balance.

Athetosis can impact people with cerebral palsy and related to involuntary writhing movements.

T stands for Track and T35-38 events are contested by those who have the ability to run.

T35 athletes are usually more impacted in the legs than in the arms, meaning running stride is often significantly shortened.

The men's T35 100m Paralympic record is currently 11.77 seconds, while the women's is 13.43 seconds.

What is T32? What is T33? What is T34?





T32-34 are classes for wheelchair racing.

Athletes in the T32 category have moderate to severe co-ordination impairment which impacts all four limbs and trunk, but usually with slightly more function in legs or on one side of the body. It makes wheelchair propulsion difficult.

T33 athletes have moderate to severe co-ordination impairment of three to four limbs, but tend to have almost full functional control in the least impaired arm.

Meanwhile, T34 athletes are more severely impacted in the lower limbs than the upper limbs, with arms and trunk demonstrating good functional strength.