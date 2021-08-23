You might be seeing a lot of talk about a summer bank holiday at the moment, but does it apply to Scotland?

Bank holidays around the UK often differ, because different bodies in each of the four nations are responsible for allocating them.

It means that if England are celebrating a day off, there is a high chance Scotland won't be.

Don't feel too disappointed though - Scotland gets one more bank holiday than England thanks to St Andrew's day.

Here's what you need to know about the bank holiday everyone is talking about, whether it applies to Scotland and when you can expect the next day off...

Does the summer bank holiday next week apply to Scotland?





Unfortunately Scotland will not partake in the summer bank holiday next week, since we have already had our day off a few weeks ago.

While England, Wales and Northern Ireland will celebrate summer on August 30, Scotland's equivalent day took place on August 2.

Scots have a wee while to wait, with our next holiday scheduled for November 30 for St Andrew's day.

The good news is that the bank holidays come thick and fast towards the end of the year, thanks to Christmas and New Year's day.

And even better is that since Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, we get Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28 as substitute days off!

The same goes for January 3 and 4 which will act as substitute days for New Year's day and January 2.

Do we get a bank holiday for Queen's Platiunum jubilee?





2022 is set to provide on the holiday front as the country prepares to mark the Queen's Platinum jubilee.

Thursday June 2 2022 is the spring bank holiday in Scotland, while Friday June 3 recognises the Queen's Platinum jubilee - celebrating 70 years of service.

For many it will mean a three day working week, with four days off (hopefully) spent in the June sunshine!