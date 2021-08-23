BACK in 1894, she had been the first 4-6-0 engine to go into service in Britain.

Now, on a cold, wet Saturday in the April of 1965, the one-time pride of the Highland Railway, the steam locomotive, No.103 “Jones Goods”, was brought out to take a train-load of railway enthusiasts on a 101-mile trip around the “back yards” of southern Glasgow.

The 180 passengers – nearly all carrying cameras or portable tape-recorders, and at least two-thirds of them from south of the Border – were taken as far afield as East Kilbride, Paisley, Greenock and Kilmacolm.

Most of the day (the trip took nine hours and 22 minutes) was spent going in and out of junctions and sidings.

The engine, noted a Glasgow Herald reporter on board, went “through the gauntlet of junctions to the Terminus Quay, for example, and the complicated shuntings at Blackstone Junction just to do a long slow trip in reverse through miles of rhubarb fields to Linwood”. The engine had been built for goods traffic by Sharp, Stewart & Co of Atlas Works, later part of NB Loco.

She was decidedly photogenic, as was evident when scores of photographers that day swarmed over the lines and platforms and bridges and embankments in order to record her image for posterity.

The tape-recorder enthusiasts fared better. Their main difficulty, the Herald reporter said, “was that with so many of them it was difficult ... for each to find a carriage door for himself so that his microphone could be pushed out of the window”.

Some enthusiasts bridled somewhat when an upstart diesel train for Gourock overtook and passed them near Hillington East. At East Kilbride station a small boy howled when the engine let loose with her screeching Highland whistle. His mother had to pick him up and comfort him.

More than a decade ago, the historic Jones engine was transported from Glasgow’s Museum of Transport at the Kelvin Hall to the Riverside museum.