The Scottish Government has recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day and no more deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 3,189 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is one fewer than Sunday’s cases.
No further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is the same as yesterday, however the number may be lower due to register offices being closed at the weekends.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,070.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,464 as of August 15.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 27,296 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 12.4% were positive, 1.6% more than those on Sunday.
A total of 41 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is seven more than yesterday, with 356 in hospital overall, an increase of 18.
3,202 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,082,698 while 3,572,042 people have now received a second dose.
